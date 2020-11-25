CITY OF ROCK CREEK
The City of Rock Creek is recruiting for an open seat on the Planning Commission.
Residents or any individual with business ties to the City interested in serving may apply by filling out the Planning Commission Application
Form available at the City Office, Monday – Friday 8AM – noon.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
(320)629-2736
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
Office of the Minnesota
secretary
of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Rock Creek Livestock Market
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3923 Highway 70 Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Heidelberger Farm Equipment, LLC
Address: 3923 Highway 70 Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Kevin A. Hofstad
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Work Item 1193343900028
Original File Number 1193343900028
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
11/17/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 26, December 3, 2020
State of Minnesota
Pine County
District Court
tenth judicial district
court file number: 58-pr-20-64
case type: Informal probate
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
(Without a Will)
In re the Estate of Cammy Marie Robbins,
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Amanda Melinda Otis
Address: 329 1st Street, Sandstone MN 55072
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, pr may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Date: Sept. 22, 2020 12:23 PM
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Probate Registrar
Date: 9/22/2020
Amy Isaacson
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 26, December 3, 2020
NOTICE
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for Fiscal Year 2020 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The plan is available for review at the Authority’s Office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9:00 am to 1:00pm.
In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 21st, 2020 at 9:00 am at Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South. Everyone is invited to attend.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 26, December 3, 2020
CITY OF PINE CITY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TRUTH-IN-TAXATION FOR
THE FINAL 2021 TAX LEVY & 2021 BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that there will be a Special Meeting of the City of Pine City Council on Wednesday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 315 Main Street South or via Ring Central at https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1483399441 for the 2021 Truth-in-Taxation public hearing for public comment before the adoption of the City’s 2021budget and proposed levy payable 2021. The regularly scheduled City Council meeting will follow the Special Meeting at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard on the matter.
Matthew Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 26, 2020
