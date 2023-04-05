Andrew Burger

When I first began my teaching and coaching career here in Pine City back in 2015, my good friend and coaching partner Milo Allen would often tease me over my old school slider phone. Students at school would marvel at the simplistic capabilities, which were limited to speaking with someone. The athletes would poke fun at me. I recall one day, I dropped that phone, back cover flying off; the kids laughed and giggled. But, I just smiled and picked up the phone. It still worked and we moved on. However, I never did find the cover. 

(0) comments

