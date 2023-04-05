When I first began my teaching and coaching career here in Pine City back in 2015, my good friend and coaching partner Milo Allen would often tease me over my old school slider phone. Students at school would marvel at the simplistic capabilities, which were limited to speaking with someone. The athletes would poke fun at me. I recall one day, I dropped that phone, back cover flying off; the kids laughed and giggled. But, I just smiled and picked up the phone. It still worked and we moved on. However, I never did find the cover.
I held on to that phone for another few years. What I would share with my students and athletes was the purpose of the “dumb phone” and was to get my eyes off the screen and aligned to my true purpose, which was to invest in others. The idea was to refocus my attention to other things that were more important than being on a phone.
We are so easily distracted and consumer based that sometimes we forget that we’re designed to be relationship driven. I participated in a small group discussion this past week, and the topic of that discussion was phones. What I learned from that discussion was that while the phone may offer great technological advances, educational purposes and conveniences, they’re often a major distraction to other areas of our lives that could be enhanced.
As a coach, I often ask athletes to set aside their distractions at the door, to leave whatever is going on at home at the door. The idea is to focus on spending the next 60 minutes becoming a better athlete, teammate, friend, and person. The challenging aspect is our students have become accustomed to that phone, and it’s a part of their identity – and very hard to set aside.
I bring up the phones not to harass or complain, but to encourage. The phone will always be available and there will always be a time for your devices. But, what is limited is your youth and opportunities to learn, grow and become a part of a team.
The relationships that you create and the memories that you will establish being a part of a team will go with you forever. Anyone that knows coach Erdmann would agree he often shares and reshares his stories. I have heard them a million times each season, but he shares those memories because they have had such an important impact on his life.
I am convinced you won’t receive those impactful memories from your phone. You can use the phone to document that memory, but first you have to participate and take a risk and join an activity and invest in one another. So Dragons, the phone is not going anywhere, but you are losing time and valuable opportunities to invest in each other, your community, clubs, and sports.
Pine City offers a wide range of activities to get involved in and many are year round, too. Reach out to a coach, ask a parent or teacher for ideas. Yes, there is a risk and you will fail, but that’s part of life; you dust yourself off and try again and again.
Lastly, don’t put all your efforts into one sport, but be a multi sport athlete and invest in a variety of programs. Every program has a different set of values and identity. I challenge you as you move into your spring sports and summer training to become a well rounded athlete, teammate and Dragon.
Andrew Burger is a teacher and sports writer for the Pine City Pioneer.
