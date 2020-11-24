Dragon Hockey
Photo Provided

Though Governor Walz has set a pause on the 2020-21 hockey season, it hasn’t put a chill on the Pine City Dragon Hockey players, who are looking forward to bringing their years of hard work and practice  to competitive hockey in Pine City. The dedicated players skated last Friday night and were the last ones to leave the rink at 11:59 p.m. when the pause was ordered to start.  They plan to be the first ones back on the ice when the pause is over. 

