Though the usual January fishing derby could not be held on Pokegama Lake this year, the Snake River Valley Conservation Club was able to hold its annual raffle fundraiser.
The winners of the Snake River Valley Conservation Club raffle were:
Mike Saumer.............$50.00
George Nye...............$75.00
Jennica Kosloski........$100.00
Joe Kunze..................$200.00
Dennis Mulvaney........$300.00
The members of the club expressed gratitude for everyone who participated in the raffle, and appreciation for the continued support of the organization. They said they look forward next year.
