Rain welcome on dry crops

The Father’s Day rain was a welcome relief to the abnormally dry conditions that farmers have been experiencing this May and June. Hopefully, it is the start of better moisture and growing conditions to come.
Abnormally Dry
Rod Greder, University of Minnesota Extension Pine County Agriculture Educator said that the local Community Collaborative Snow, Rain and Hail Network listed two Pine City monitoring sites having received .88 and 1.35 inches of rain on Sunday. Brook Park had 1.09 inches, Askov 1.04 inches and Sturgeon Lake 1.05 inches.
Greder said that before the rain, last week’s US Drought Monitor Index listed Kanabec and Pine Counties as “Abnormally Dry.” According to the Index, Abnormally Dry means that there is low soil moisture, pastures and row crops are stressed, the fire danger increases, lake and river levels decline, and surface water temperatures rise.
The index also indicated that Kanabec County had the 23rd driest May in 127 years and was 1.61 inches from normal while Pine had the 22nd driest May and was 1.54 inches from normal. For the year, Kanabec is .11 inches and Pine is .34 inches below normal in precipitation.
On June 13, the USDA Weekly Crop Report indicated that the corn and soybean condition in Minnesota was rated 50% fair or poor and 58% good.
“That was a 10% decline in one week. It will get worse if the dry conditions continue,” said Greder. “People are comparing this year to 1988. Crop genetics are better now, but if this continues, yields will take a hit.”
“We had about an inch of rain on Sunday,” said Rick Stromberg who grows corn and soybeans south of Mora and is a Pioneer Hybrid Sales Representative. “It was wonderful. It was much needed, but it needs to continue. We’re a long way from harvest yet.”
“It’s serious,” is how Stromberg described the dry crop conditions last week. He said that it has been drier this year than it has been in many years.
“It’s been a double whammy,” he added. “No rain and excessive heat have made it pretty stressful on crops.” He indicated that on light sandy soils the crops have been suffering the worst. Those with irrigation are fortunate. On the heavy ground, crops were still green, but they needed rain badly.
“Last year there was not much rain until July, but we did not have 90-degree temperatures for so many days in a row,” he added. “Besides that, it has been windy. There couldn’t have been a worse-case scenario.”
A Pine County farmer who echoed similar experiences is Doug Norman who farms between Henriette and Pine City west of Lake Pokegama. He raises 120 acres of corn, 90 acres of soybeans, 300 acres of hay and a herd of 75 beef cow-calf pairs. He said that last week his corn was running out of moisture and drying up.
“It’s a miracle my corn and soybeans have done what they’ve done,” he said. “However, they were running out of steam real fast.”
“I hope it turns around,” he said. “It’s good I turned the cows out on pasture later this year. My grass got a good start and now I still have some pasture that I can let the cows on. However, the grazed grass pasture was not regrowing last week.
Kevin Carlson, Senior Agronomist and Agronomy Sales Manager with Federated Coops summarized the current crop conditions as good as they can be expected so far. They have been getting worse on sandy soils. The next 60 days will determine how corn and soybeans do.
“We need consistent rains like on Sunday. If there is not decent moisture it could be bad,” said Carlson.
He said that the spring was dry early in the season and crops got planted on time. There was little rain which created a predicament now. The heat really turned on two weeks ago. Even on heavy ground the corn leaves were curling. We have had little ground water recharge.
“It’s been very dry from Ogilvie to Pine City,” he added.
What crops need
Carlson pointed out that corn really needs water as it grows. Corn that is curling is sensing drought. Evapotranspiration is slowing down in the plants to save moisture. Soybeans don’t consume a lot of moisture now. They need moisture the second week in July for flowering and into August. Small grains are in big trouble (wheat and rye) with little water.”
He said that August is the heart of grain fill. The challenge with corn is to get it to tassel. Then it switches to the reproductive stage (cob filling). Pre-tassel drought stress can be significant. It’s a race to tassel before summer heat stress hits. “Once corn leaves have fired significantly, it’s all over for the plant. Weeds also take a lot of moisture out of the soil profile from crops,” he added.
Greder said, “We need rain for fertilizer uptake, to activate herbicides and for crop growth.” He added that the nitrogen that was applied needs rain to get it to move through the root zone. Those who sprayed may have gotten weed control on the first flush of weeds. Now some farmers are afraid that now that it has rained that there will be a second flush of weeds before the crop canopy closes over to shade out emerging weeds.
SPRING PLANTING
Stromberg commented that April was a little damp and then it dried out. May was cold and dry; 90% of the corn and soybeans got planted in a two-week period and by the third week in May.
“It was unheard of,” he marveled. “Some corn and soybeans were even planted at the same time.”
Norman agreed. Spring planting was smooth sailing. The ground seemed to have adequate moisture. He said that it went better than expected. The corn got an early start with small rains. At the time he planted soybeans, he wondered if he should plant, but he added, “They came up surprisingly and have done well so far.”
HAY CROP
The hay first crop was short. Hopefully, this rain is the start of more rains that will give farmers a second crop. The cool season grasses had stopped growing in the hot weather. Norman said that he cut hay early. His hay fields yielded one-half of what it does in a normal year. Regrowth has been slow to recover and was drying up.
CROP PRICES OFFSET BY HIGH PRODUCTION COSTS
Stromberg and Norman agreed that commodity prices are historically high, but they are offset by high production costs. “Most farmers have crop insurance, but that does not make one any money,” said Stromberg. “It’s just a band aid to keep farmers in farming for another year. Rain is what makes grain.”
Norman added that he normally would be excited with high grain prices. However, the costs of seed and fertilizer have increased so it is hard to get ahead.
“Fuel has doubled in price from last year,” he added. “You hate to invest another $30/acre on spraying. However, once you are committed you have to give the crop what it needs.”
THE BRIGHT SIDE
One good thing about the dry weather is that the plants have had to grow roots down in search of water. So, when it does rain the crops have some fabulous roots to go after nutrients in the soil. Norman said that he is lucky to have cattle so if his corn is not worth harvesting for grain, he can chop it for corn silage for his herd.
Carlson’s hope for rain on Sunday came true. “That was the best Father’s Day present that we could ask for. Hopefully, the tropical depression will send some moisture north. It’s ironic that the South Gulf Coast is being hammered with flooding while the Midwest is burning up,” he concluded.
“People are comparing this year to 1988. In 1988, I combined 30-bushel corn and 10-bushel beans. It was no fun,” said Stromberg.
Farmers are thankful for Sunday’s rain and hope that it is the start of more timely rains to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.