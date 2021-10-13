The Pine County Master Gardeners who manage the Pine City Community Garden applied for and received a grant from Partners in Healthy Living SHIP (Statewide Partnership in Healthy Living) to purchase and install three new raised beds at the Pine City Community Garden.
One of the gardeners at the Community Garden who benefited by using one of those raised beds was Shelly Engh. Shelly grew up in Pine City and moved to St Paul for several years where she worked at Linder’s Greenhouse as a cashier. She grew vegetables and plants in pots at her apartment in the Cities. She especially enjoyed growing tomatoes.
Shelly moved back to her roots in Pine City five years ago. This is her second year at the Pine City Community Garden. Last year she had one 10 x 20-foot ground plot. This year she has a ground plot as well as one of the new raised beds. In the ground plot she grew peas, corn, beans and zucchini. In the raised bed this year she grew kale, carrots, onions and arugula. She likes lots of vegetables and does not have a favorite. Her kale was beautiful.
Shelly believes that gardening was a “learning experience.” Her raised bed garden grew wonderfully. She said that it was nice that she did not have to bend over to plant, water and weed, or harvest her produce from her garden.
Next year, Shelly added that she would like the same raised bed but has not decided what she will grow in it. This winter she will have time to gather gardening magazines and catalogs to peruse them and dream about what she wants to plant next year.
