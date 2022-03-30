Ralph I. Rimer

Ralph Ivan Rimer, age 85, of Finlayson passed away at his home on March 28, 2020.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Rimer; and his siblings, Charles Rimer, Ruth Karras, Lois Henshew, and Jim Rimer.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; his daughters, Denise (Ted) Cabak of White Bear Lake, and Jacqui (Al) Broin of Cannon Falls; grandchildren Jordan (Kristin) Cabak of Roseville, and Jacob (Hannah) Cabak, White Bear Lake; great-granddaughters Finley Cabak and Addison Cabak; great-grandson Emmett Cabak; many nieces and nephews; sister, Joyce Dahlberg of St. Croix, Wisc.; and brother, Ronald Rimer of Hudson, Wisc.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley, with Pastor Dan Brendsel and Pastor Kevin Carr officiating. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley.
