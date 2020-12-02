Randy Sabatka passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his home in Pine City at the age of 62.
Randall John Sabatka was born Feb. 6, 1958 to Lloyd and Maxine (Hargan) Sabatka in Jackson.
Randy is survived by his wife Cristy Sabatka; children: April Dahlke and fiancé Jeremy Vogt of Coloma, Wisconsin, Derrick (Bridget) Rognrud of Portage, Wisconsin, Tyler Kruse and fiancée Amy Soucek of West St. Paul, Brandon Kruse and fiancée Carly Baum of Hopkins; siblings: Terry (Carolyn) Sabatka of Owatonna, Lisa (Shelly) Sabatka of Tacoma, Washington; mother Maxine Sabatka of New Ulm; grandchildren: Greyson Kruse of Hopkins, Nathaniel Peschel of Wisconsin Rapids, Matthew Peschel of Coloma, Wisconsin, Trent, Lily, and Scarlett Rognrud of Portage, Wisconsin; great grandchild Evangeline Peschel of Wisconsin Rapids; many other relatives and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his father Lloyd Sabatka.
Due to COVID safety concerns, services for Mr. Randall Sabatka will be scheduled in the future.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
