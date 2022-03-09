Randy L. Miller

Randy Miller of Rush City passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as a result of a motor vehicle accident at the age of 60.
Randal Lee Miller was born Dec. 10, 1961, to Wesley and Helen (Purdy) Miller in Rush City.
Randy was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. He attended Milburn Country School and Pine City Schools.
Randy worked for Bill’s Station, Bill’s Ice and Tim’s Crossroads Station. In 1991, Randy took over his dad’s cattle hauling business and he later added a freight business. After selling the freight business, Randy started driving semi for Paul Haug Trucking, which was a job he loved.
Randy married Laurie Scheele in 1994. Laurie was the love of his life. They did a lot together.
Randy is survived by his wife Laurie Miller of Rush City; brothers Bob Miller, Jim (Monica) Miller and Tom Miller all of Pine City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tim (Kim) Scheele, Bob (Debra) Scheele, JoAnne Hawley and Tina May, all of Rush City; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Joan Havel; nieces Jaci Miller of Pine City, Ericka Miller of Cambridge, Taylor Scheele (Nick Anglo) of Rush City, Bailey Havel (Jesse Jensen) of Hinckley, and Mikayla May of North Dakota; nephews, Trevor Haugrud (Katie Koppy) and Travis (Sara) Haugrud of Rush City, Zac (Tori) Scheele of Harris, and Blaine Scheele and Vinnie Scheele “Superman”, both of Rush City; great-nephews Jacob Miller of St. Paul, Myles Haugrud, Tucker Haugrud, and Easton Anglo, all of Rush City, John Scheele of Harris, and Gabriel Jensen of Hinckley; great-nieces Haylie Haugrud of Rush City, Lacey Scheele of Harris, and Mazikeen Jensen of Hinckley; special little brother Paul (Donna) Haug; special little nephew Chase Haug; Blue Heeler Sadie; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Helen Miller; grandparents William and Bessie Miller, and Walter and Mary Purdy; and niece Lacey Scheele.
Pastor Cary Johnson officiated at funeral services for Randy at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. The interment took place in Hustletown Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City – Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
