I am honored to have earned the confidence of the residents in Senate District 11 who have chosen me to serve as your voice in the Minnesota Senate once again. Even though I have run for public office a number of times, the feeling of your neighbors choosing you to represent them never ceases to be anything short of humbling. It truly is the privilege of a lifetime, and I will never take this incredible responsibility for granted.
With the election behind us, I am glad to resume my Legislative Updates and look to the future.
Special Session Six
Yesterday the Minnesota Senate was called back into session by the Governor. Calling the legislature back into session is required by law whenever the Governor extends his Peacetime Emergency Powers. The Senate’s position remains the same, we have voted five times to end the Governor’s Peacetime Emergency Powers, but the House again did not take up the issue for a vote. To end the Governor’s Peacetime Emergency Powers, both the Minnesota Senate and the Minnesota House need to vote to remove his powers.
Senator David J. Tomassoni, who represents Itasca and parts of St. Louis Counties, was elected as the President of the Minnesota Senate on a bipartisan vote. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of working across the aisle and coming up with bipartisan solutions,” Sen. Tomassoni said. “We have just gone through a tough election cycle, and we need to bring people together rather than form battle lines.”
Disaster Relief Fund should not pay for riot damage
You may have missed it with all of the election-related news flooding social media and newspapers, but last week the Governor made a really disappointing decision that will have an impact on each of us. I want to give you a quick update.
Last Friday, the governor announced that he intends to effectively deplete the state’s disaster relief account to help Minneapolis rebuild from this summer’s riots. This is simply wrong.
The Disaster Relief Fund is meant to help our neighbors rebuild when real, unforeseen natural disasters impact their communities. Things like flood damage, tornadoes, straight-line winds, or other severe storms are what’s typically covered. We have even used it to help communities respond quickly in the initial stages of the coronavirus outbreak. But it is not meant to help cover for politicians who refuse to take the necessary steps to protect their communities from tragedies that could have easily and quickly been prevented. Dereliction of duty is no excuse to raid the disaster account.
Earlier this summer, I joined other Senators in hearings to review the actions taken in response to the rioting. Poor decision making by the Governor, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and the Minneapolis City Council exacerbated violence, property damage, and civil unrest during the Minneapolis riots that took place at the end of May and early June. A report released jointly by the Minnesota Senate’s Transportation and Public Safety Committees details the failures that unnecessarily lead to widespread damage and uncontrolled rioting. Read more about my position on the issue here and the full 61-page report.
Spending disaster relief money puts additional pressure on the state budget. With a $4.7 billion budget shortfall on the horizon, the state is going to already be faced with some difficult decisions next spring. Finding the money to replenish this account likely means additional cuts will have to be made in other important budget areas.
I’d like to remind residents that I am always available to answer your questions or concerns. Please email me anytime at sen.jason.rarick@senate.mn or call my office in St. Paul at 651-296-1508.
Thank you for giving me the privilege of serving you in the Minnesota Senate.
