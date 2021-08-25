State Senator Jason Rarick has received the First Annual Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) Legislator of the Year Award for his efforts to find common ground on Minnesota energy policy. The award was presented to him Justin Jahnz, CEO of East Central Energy.
“This past session, I carried the bipartisan Energy Conservation and Optimization Act which expanded on Minnesota’s existing Conservation Improvement Program to increase consumer choice, save Minnesotans money and energy while also supporting local businesses,” Rarick said. “I am proud to receive this award and look forward to doing more to make energy more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans.”
