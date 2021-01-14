Senator Jason Rarick praised a loosening of restriction on Minnesota’s businesses.
Rarick wrote in a statement, “I’m glad to see the Governor loosening the restrictions and putting Minnesota on a path that will allow us to open up.
“That said, the Governor continues to implement broad COVID-19 restrictions as if the same rules that are needed in Minneapolis are necessary for Pine City and countless other communities across Greater Minnesota.
“The Governor’s prolonged shutdowns have put numerous Minnesotan families and businesses in grim economic situations...
“With the legislature back in session, I am calling on the Governor to work with us, reach across the aisle, and develop collective solutions that allow Minnesotans to safely return to school, work, and their regular lives.”
