Ray Wimmer passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Sandstone Health Care Center at the age of 90.
Raymond Charles Wimmer was born April 23, 1932 to William and Helen (Piel) Wimmer on the family farm in Pine City, Minn. He and his 14 siblings were all born and raised on the family farm.
On November 10, 1951, Ray married the love of his life Ilene Aloha May Vacinek. Ray and Ilene grew up just down the road from each other and went from holding hands when they were 12 years old to being soul mates spending 70 years together. They were inseparable and truly each other’s best friend through the years filled with love, joy and a lifetime of beautiful memories. They were blessed with 4 children: Anthony, Greg, Dan and Sharon.
Ray was an incredibly hard working and caring man. He always helped out on the family farm growing up and continued farming as he grew older and had a family of his own. He started delivering milk jugs when he was 14 years old, and he carried that strong work ethic throughout his entire life. Ray served in the National Guard for 10 years. He was also heavily involved with and a member of the Pine County Fair board serving as president for 41 years. Even after retiring he would go for walks around town everyday visiting with everyone he came in contact with. When he was younger, and his great-grandson Noah was little he was often seen pulling Noah in a wagon on his walks.
Raymond had a positive attitude towards life and always served as a beacon of strength through the best and worst of times. His “mile wide smile” could always make you smile. He enjoyed many adventures snowmobiling and fishing trips with his children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Ray looked forward each year to the Pine County Fair. He truly was a memorable character that made an impact on everyone he met.
Ray is survived by his children; Greg (Sharon) Wimmer, Sharon (Steve) Langstrom, six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters; Dolores Wimmer, Mary Mullins, brothers; Billy Wimmer, Clarence Wimmer, many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Helen Wimmer, loving wife; Ilene Wimmer, sons; Dan Wimmer, Anthony Wimmer, sisters; Joan Bankers, Darlene Purdy, Phyllis Mullins, Alice Lindahl, Francis Ann Wimmer, Rose Anna Wimmer, brothers; Gary Wimmer, Mike Wimmer, Bob Wimmer, Harold Wimmer.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Ray: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned from 5-8 p.m., Thursday Nov. 10, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
