I was thinking about our graduating class of 2021 (congratulations, seniors!) and how they communicate when it occurred to me that there is an entire generation growing up that will have no idea what it was like not to have a cell phone available to you at all times.
It’s kind of hard for me to remember myself, even as a person who grew up with two phones on a single landline – with a cord – shared by four kids and two adults. This was back in the days when AT&T, “Ma Bell,” was the only game in town. Remember their old “Reach out and touch someone” commercials?
And those phones had dials. Now, all dial phones made a particular whooshing, grinding, ticking noise when you spun it and released it, then waited for it to get back into position. As a teenager, it seemed like it took sooooo loooong for that dial to finish dialing. I mean, I had important phone calls to make to friends about girls and classes and where the party would be that weekend...
You can imagine that there were plenty of discussions between us kids about who was “hogging” the phone, and who had dibs on using it next. And then, there was always the chance that a younger sibling might very carefully lift up the receiver and be listening in on your call. Gosh, the drama. Good times.
I remember when we first got phones with buttons, then call waiting, then a phone with an antenna. Those were a pretty big deal.
Then, when I was in college, I got myself a beeper. This was the latest and greatest. This meant that someone could call you and leave their number on your beeper when you were out and about, then you could find a pay phone and check your voicemail or just call them back directly. It was so convenient...
... and it seems kind of like the stone ages compared to what we have available to us today.
My phone is a few years old now, but it still feels like a technological marvel to me. I can take photos with it, sometimes better photos than I can with our full-frame camera here at the Pioneer. I can record interviews with people, which means that I don’t have to lug around a recording device all the time. It has a flashlight, and it’s hard to overemphasize how great it is to have one of those exactly when you need one. It has a road map – a talking road map – covering the entire globe. It has email, and access through the internet to just about everything you’d ever want to know and a whole lot of stuff you don’t.
And it’s a phone, when you need it, where you need it. Now, we can all agree that distracted driving is bad. But if you’re married to someone who is heading back home from working in the Twin Cities on a snowy, icy night, it sure gives you some peace of mind knowing they’re just a phone call away. And to think about the headache and frustration of having a breakdown on the highway in the days before owning a cell phone – well, there’s no comparison.
Now, there are plenty of ways that the present is not superior to the past. And whenever I think about how great a particular piece of technology is, I’m always reminded of what Chuck Palahniuk wrote: “Things you own end up owning you.”
But you know what? I’m going to hang onto my cell phone. And I gotta tell you – I really think this internet deal is going to take off too...
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.