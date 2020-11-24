I have to be honest. This is a tough year to try to feel grateful.
But you know what? It’s important. If you don’t choose to be grateful for the good things in your life, you end up hanging out with self-pity, and that dude is no fun. Now, we all should strive to do and be better. That’s the American way. But it’s a good thing – a brilliant thing – that we restless Americans set aside this time each year, that we take a break from pursuing happiness and think about all the good things we have, that we give thanks for the real happiness in our lives.
But like I said, this year is tougher than most. I’ve lost people I care about to this coronavirus and I’m worried I could lose more. I’m grateful that there are a couple of vaccines on the way. I’m looking forward to getting my shot so I don’t have to be concerned that I’m going to kill my elderly relatives by hanging out with them. I’m grateful for all the people who are taking protecting each other seriously during this time. I am surprised how political that has become. I probably shouldn’t be.
Speaking of politics. I am grateful that the USA prides itself on a peaceful transition of power. No election is the end of the world. Like Daniel Boone said, some days you eat the bear, some days the bear eats you. You’ll get ‘em next time. But our whole system rests on that peaceful transition, and falls apart without it.
Enough of that. From everyone here at the Pioneer, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
