Grandma’s Potato Salad
6 lbs. medium red potatoes
Dressing:
1 c. water
1/2 c. butter, cubed
1/4 c. white vinegar
2 large eggs
1/2 c. sugar
4-1/2 tsp. cornstarch
3/4 c. heavy whipping cream
3/4 c. Miracle Whip
Salad:
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 green onions, sliced
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
3 hard-boiled large eggs, sliced
Paprika
Place potatoes in a stockpot and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain. When cool enough to handle, peel and slice potatoes, cool completely. Dressing: in the top of a double boiler over barely simmering water, heat water, butter and vinegar until butter is melted. In a small bowl, beat eggs; and sugar and cornstarch. Add to butter mixture; cook and stir for 5-7 minutes or until thickened. Transfer to a large bowl; cool completely. In a small bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form. Stir Miracle Whip into cooled dressing mixture; fold in whipped cream. Stir in onion, green onions, salt and pepper. Add potatoes; toss lightly to combine. Refrigerate, covered, until chilled. To serve, top with hard-boiled eggs; sprinkle with paprika. Serves 24 for a summer
Michigan Cherry Salad
7 oz. fresh baby spinach (about 9 cups)
3 oz. spring mix salad greens (about 5 cups)
1 large apple, chopped
1/2 c. coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
1/2 c. dried cherries
1/4 c. crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
Dressing:
1/4 c. fresh raspberries
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
3 Tbsp. cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. olive oil
In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Place the raspberries, vinegars, preserves, and sugar in the blender. While processing gradually add oil in a steady stream. Drizzle over salad. Toss to coat. Serves 8.
