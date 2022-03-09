Slow Cooker Apple Juice Corned Beef
2-1/2 to 3 lb. corned beef brisket
8 small red potatoes
3 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
1 large onion, cut into 6-8 pieces
1 small head cabbage, cut into chunks
1-quart apple juice
1 c. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. prepared mustard
Place meat, potatoes, carrots, onion, and cabbage in 6-qt. slow cooker or divide between two 4-quart cookers. Combine apple juice, brown sugar, and mustard. Pour into slow cooker. Cover. Cook on HIGH 6-1/2 hours or low 10-12 hours. Remove meat and vegetables from slow cooker. Thinly slice meat across the grain. Serve topped with vegetables. Serve with cornbread.
Irish Soda Bread Muffins
2-1/4 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. plus 1 Tbsp. sugar, divided
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. caraway seeds
1 large egg, room temperature
1 c. buttermilk
1/4 c. butter, melted
1/4 c. canola oil
3/4 c. dried currants or raisins
In a large bowl, combine the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda and caraway seeds. In another bowl, beat the egg, buttermilk, butter and oil. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in raisins. Fill greased muffin cups three-fourths full. Sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to wire rack. Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.