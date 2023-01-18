With both the State House of Representatives and State Senate now being controlled by the DFL after the election, and Gov. Tim Walz holding his seat as Governor, recreational marijuana is now expected to have traction in the legislature this session.
A number of concerns come to mind: If we’re legalizing marijuana for more state revenue, why do we need more revenue when we have an unprecedented $17.6 billion budget surplus? Will there actually be revenue or is that just a talking point used by those who want to push pot? What will this do to our already struggling workforce who might prefer sitting around and eating Doritos while playing video games? What will this do to children’s brains? And adult brains? Do we want to add burnouts to the assortment of meth heads walking or driving around Pine County on any given day?
These questions arise from not only the scientific evidence and data available but also from anecdotal evidence.
Growing up in Mora, I was surrounded by my fair share of burnouts. Sometimes weed could be smelled from the high school bathroom or back behind the school during football games. School officials tried their best to keep it in check during the years when an effort was actually made in drug prevention. This was the era of “This is your brain. This is your brain on drugs” showing a cracked and fried egg on TV comparing it to our brains and Nancy Reagan’s “Just say no” campaign. This all made a dent in drug use in my opinion.
In the community while our kids were growing up, I have seen straight A students attend college, only to lose interest as their interest in smoking marijuana overtook them. I’ve seen younger kids in high school and on our sons’ high school sports teams overtaken with marijuana use and dive into depression.
But now we’re in an era where anything goes. Almost anything is permissible whether it’s good or bad for you in the name of personal freedom.
So here we are, on the cusp of legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
The largest network of rehab facilities nationwide, American Addiction Centers, says, “While it may have the impression of being a harmless, fun substance, it is still a drug that changes what goes on in the mind, sometimes with significant consequences. The long-term effects on the brain and body make marijuana a dangerous drug to a lot of people, leading to negative outcomes that don’t show until years later.”
They note issues with memory (both long-term and short-term), a link to depression, long lasting harm to a child’s memory when a mother smokes marijuana while pregnant or nursing, a link to testicular cancer, heart attack, and more.
Those kids I knew back in high school who fully embraced the drug culture experienced one of three things: 1) They got away from substances altogether and are now very happy they did so; 2) They aren’t doing well in life or in relationships or; 3) They have died.
Is this what is right for our society? Who is really benefiting? It’s certainly not the drug users or society as a whole.
The opposite of being beneficial is true according to research gathered by the National Library of Medicine. According to their data:
• There is evidence of a persistent black market for marijuana which may increase the presence of Mexican drug cartels that are bringing in other drugs like heroin.
• There are higher rates of traffic fatalities while driving under the influence of marijuana.
• An increase in marijuana-related poisonings and hospital visits for children occurs.
• There was no reduction in crime or significant increase in tax revenues.
• Use of marijuana by children less than 17 years of age is rising faster than the national average and arrests of juveniles for marijuana-related offenses are up 5%.
Besides these bullet points, studies in Colorado have shown that public safety becomes an issue. For example, the Minnesota State Patrol only lists whether or not alcohol was involved in a crash because there is no reliable detection for marijuana impairment as the drug can remain detectable for weeks after use.
This is just the tip of the iceberg as far as research that you won’t readily hear about in the media.
If you want to dig into the research for yourself, here are some starting places:
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6690273/#:~:text=There%20are%20higher%20rates%20of,significant%20increase%20in%20tax%20revenues.
I am hearing that not all democrats are on board for legalization, so let’s hope that those democrats do the right thing and oppose this bill.
Gov. Walz likes to talk about making our state one of the healthiest in the country, so let’s start by not sending many of our residents on the path to drug addiction and regular drug use.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
