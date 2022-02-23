The big discussion at the State Capitol this week centered on the release of the new redistricting maps. Due to population changes from the 2020 census, legislative districts needed to change in order to provide equal representation no matter where Minnesotans are living.
The Minnesota House and Senate are tasked with crafting this new map and sending it to the governor for his approval. Unfortunately, the two bodies haven’t worked out a compromise map in decades and this year was no exception.
Without legislative agreement, the task was once again handed to the Minnesota Supreme Court. It appointed a panel of five judges to hear cases in regard to redistricting, and ultimately draw the new legislative map.
The good news, from a local perspective, is that the House district we currently reside in is largely staying the same.
The new House District 11B includes most of Pine County, including the cities of Askov, Brook Park, Finlayson, Henriette, Hinckley, Pine City, Rock Creek, Rutledge, Sandstone, and Willow River. It also includes the eastern portion of Kanabec County, including the cities of Mora, Braham, Quamba and Grasston. It also added a portion of Chisago County that includes the City of Rush City.
Lost in the redistricting process are the most northern portions of Pine County, including the cities of Bruno, Kerrick, Denham, and Sturgeon Lake. These communities will become part of the new House District 11A.
The current House District 11B will still be in effect until the end of this year. The new map boundaries will begin in January of 2023.
With all of this in mind, this mapping news doesn’t change how I’ll represent people, it only changes the mechanics of the election process. I promise you that I won’t be distracted by redistricting. It’s the people in our communities that I represent, not some artificial boundary set by the court.
As always, I strongly encourage you to share your legislative questions and comments at 651-296-0518 or rep.nathan.nelson@house.mn.
Nathan Nelson is the state representative for House District 11B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.