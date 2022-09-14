Here’s your opportunity to learn how to grow backyard fruit and preserve it for later enjoyment.  You can do this at a Backyard Fruit Growing and Preserving Workshop on Saturday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Sapsucker Farms located between Mora and Henriette at 2752 – 215th Ave, Mora, MN 55051. 

