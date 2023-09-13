It was September of 2001 and we had just moved into the new house we built on the land I grew up on. The kids were young and life was good. Long walks and bike rides were part of almost every day in the summer. We would take time to look at the different rocks on the road and inspect the wildflowers in the field, marveling at God’s creation.
We had spent several months living just down the hill from our new house at my mom and grandma’s while our house was being built. Mark, my mom, my grandma and I would spend hours in the yard just relaxing and watching the kids play in the sandbox or watching tadpoles swim in the pond.
We moved into our new house and fall set in. Summer ended and it was time to put away the sandals and shorts and take out the school clothes and get just a little more serious about life. School began for Ashton, our oldest, as a kindergartner.
September began and routines were started. Tuesday, September 11, came, and it was an exciting morning. It was exciting because it would be the first day of roles that myself and a friend had worked hard to prepare for over the summer of 2001 as plans were made for M.O.P.S (Mothers of Preschoolers) at the church we attended in Mora.
We worked hard and got everything in place for our first meeting ... volunteers for nursery, mentor moms, speakers, crafts, food, advertising and financial backing.
It was time to meet the ladies that we would be spending many Tuesday mornings with. The kids and I arrived at church, and my friend Cindy and I nervously prepared for the arrival of the women and children. It was exciting as we laid out snacks in each nursery room, checked name tags at the front counter and made sure the table center pieces were in place.
I had just checked on the breakfast in the oven and walked by our pastor’s office. He and another man from the church were watching something on the television. He said that a bomb had made one of the World Trade Center towers collapse. I went out to check on the kids and asked Cindy to come and see what was happening. We all stood in the office and watched in shock as reporters showed video of smoke and dust and people running in the streets. No one was quite sure what was going on, even the reporters. Then another reporter had mentioned a plane. We were all wondering what the connection was.
Word came in that there had been an attack on the second tower, and there were reports of a plane flying into the building. We wondered if it were an accident or if it was a plane flying out of control – no one knew. It didn’t seem like long after that we heard of another plane crashing into the Pentagon.
All we knew was that something which seemed impossible was now happening to our country.
Over the news, came a report that the second Twin Tower had fallen. Word that President George W. Bush had been taken to a safe, undisclosed location also came through the television. Horror came into our minds as a report came in of a nursery on the lower level of one of the towers. Questions of “Did everyone get out?” and “Were they able to evacuate the area?” came to mind. None of these questions could be answered by what we were seeing and hearing on the news. We all stopped and prayed – praying for those in and near the fallen buildings, praying for the
Pentagon workers, praying against more attacks, praying for our leaders and country.
I stepped back into the hallway and looked at my friend, knowing people would soon be arriving. Another friend arrived to help with the morning activities, unaware of what had taken place in New York. At that time, there was no social media and the only way to learn of news was through the radio or TV. I told her there was some sort of an attack on the World Trade Center and that the Twin Towers had both collapsed. She was also in shock.
It was almost 9 a.m. and time to start the meeting. We had made the decision to continue as scheduled and headed to the foyer to greet the ladies as they arrived.
The women and children arrived, some of them knowing what was currently happening in New York and some not. We all gathered in the fellowship hall, got everyone seated and began the meeting. It was my job to kick off the meeting with a funny story, anecdote, or fun ice-breaker activity, but those activities didn’t have a place that morning. I told the women that they may or may not be aware of what was happening on the east coast, but we needed to take some time to pray for the people involved.
The rest of the meeting went on as scheduled but, for obvious reasons, with a somber tone.
The kids and I arrived home. I first turned on the TV and then called other family members. I knew they were probably safe in their homes or at work, but it was comforting to talk to them and hear their voices. I tried to explain to our oldest, who was six and also glued to the television, what was going on, without being quite sure myself.
There was an eerie feeling not seeing or hearing anything in the sky as all flight travel had been restricted, with the government not knowing if more of these types of attacks were imminent and threatening that any aircraft found in the sky would be shot down.
Who would have known that this event would be a catalyst to future economic troubles in the lost air travel and future difficulty in air business travel. Who would have known that we would be in a war against terror ever since. Who would have known our citizens would now be under surveillance in a sort of Orwellian nature . . . due to 9-11 terrorists disguising themselves as one of us and carrying out their evil plans under American training. Or that we would continue to be in battle on our own ground and abroad for the sake of others and the threat of an increased rise and strength of terrorist groups.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
