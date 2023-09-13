Traci LeBrun

It was September of 2001 and we had just moved into the new house we built on the land I grew up on. The kids were young and life was good. Long walks and bike rides were part of almost every day in the summer. We would take time to look at the different rocks on the road and inspect the wildflowers in the field, marveling at God’s creation.

