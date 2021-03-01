The week of Jan. 3-9 I found a reason to leave the house every day to make a drive around the countryside. Why? Just to gaze at the magnificent scenery. Even though I was alone in the car, I found myself exclaiming aloud, “Wow—look at those pine trees! Look at that weeping willow tree!” Even the shrubs and weeds were dressed in stunning beauty. At one point I almost drove into the ditch, because I wasn’t keeping my eyes on the road.
Upon arriving home one of those days, I was inspired to read the account of creation in my Bible (New Living Translation) as recorded in the first two chapters of Genesis. One of those verses (1:31) states:
“Then God looked over all He had made and He saw that it was excellent in every way.”
Now who can argue with that?
It was an unusual January, with relatively warm temperatures and frost clinging to the trees almost all day long. A good start to 2021.
Let us all hope the Covid vaccine will conquer this pandemic and life can get back to normal—children back in school, eating establishments open, visitors allowed in nursing homes, etc. In the meantime, let’s open our eyes to the beauty of nature—new fallen snow and frost-covered trees and shrubs.
Margaret Marty is a writer and poet who is delighted to be living in retirement on the Rock Creek farm where she grew up.
