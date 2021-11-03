Mrs. Hinze, sitting behind a large wooden desk, was directly in front of me as I entered the public library in what was then the Village Hall. She was an older lady with a kindly face. I was a bit apprehensive as I approached her desk, knowing the books I was returning were overdue. I set the books down gingerly on her desk and told her in a quite voice that they were overdue. She opened each book to its back cover where a return date had been stamped when I checked the book out.
She counted how many days each book was overdue and charged me a penny a day for each overdue day and book. I counted out the amount I owed while Mrs. Hinze looked on. She never scowled, never said, “Tsk, tsk,” but rather, thanked me for returning the books and letting her know they were overdue.
One time when I stopped at the library on my way home from school, Mrs. Hinze asked me if I would like to look through books piled up on a table and pick out some books I liked. She said I could have whatever books I picked out for free. I picked out “My Friend Flicka,” “The Radio Imp” and “Pedro’s Burro” for myself and, thinking of Mom and Dad, picked out an old, many-paged book with black and white wildlife from around the world.
I still have my books. “My Friend Flicka,” is a story about a young boy and his horse, with detailed pen and ink drawings. “The Radio Imp” is a story about a mischievous radio that could talk to girls and boys. “Pedro’s Burro” is about a burro owned by children in Mexico.
As I got older and had homework projects requiring research, the library became our after school source of information. Sometimes, classmates and myself would gather in the hallway outside of the library and study together. Of course, togetherness required a little socializing and that meant talking. If our conversations became loud enough to be heard in the library, Mrs. Hinze came out and asked us to be a bit quieter.
Mrs. Hinze passed away on Feb. 5, 1974 at the age of 81. According to the Feb. 14, 1974 Pine City Pioneer, Mrs. Hinze taught rural schools in Pine County for 10 years, served as Pine City village assessor and had been the librarian at the Pine City Public Library from 1943 to 1971. She retired from the Pioneer staff in 1958 after 10 years as a reporter, office manager and bookkeeper
The Public Library is gone from the Village Hall. However, the shelves of books and Mrs. Hinze and her desk are still there, if only in my memory. Thank you, Mrs. Hinze, for graciously accepting my overdue books, for enabling me to have my first very own hardcover books, for encouraging me to read and for letting a group of young people to gather in a safe place to study, to visit and to be together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.