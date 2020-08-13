This August marks 75 years since World War II came to an end, and as the worldwide conflict was brought to a close that moment in history was celebrated by relieved Pine County residents grateful for the sacrifices of those who served and eager to move into a post-war future.
News of World War II dominated the front pages of newspapers across the United States during the war years, and the Pine Poker-Pioneer was no exception. The paper recounted victories and defeats in far-off sites across the globe, and residents of the town became familiar with names like Monte Cassino, Arnham and Bastogne in Europe, and Guadalcanal, Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific.
It may have seemed as if the war could go on forever, and the pages of the Poker-Pioneer would continue to be full of the names of those killed, injured or missing in action. Even the advertisements at the time reflected the burdens and sacrifices involved in the war.
But by 1945 the end was finally in sight.
The top headline in the May 10, 1945 newspaper read, “Pine City Residents Quietly Observe European Victory,” and the first lines of the story read:
“Residents of Pine City took the announcement of the war’s end in Europe in stride, with no undue celebrating ... There was no ringing of bells or blowing of sirens and whistles, but a spirit of thankfulness prevailed in the ending of the war in Europe.”
However, the town was far from quiet when the war was declared to be finally at an end on Aug. 15, 1945. The editors of the Poker-Pioneer filled several column inches of the Aug. 16 edition with a giddy recounting of what happened when Pine City heard that peace had finally broken out.
“The announcement by President Truman at 6 o’clock Tuesday evening, that Japan had accepted unconditional surrender, was greeted in Pine City with a miniature celebration.”
“The whistle at the power plant was the first to go on the air, with ... police and fire sirens, car horns following in short order. The din continued for the better part of half an hour.
“Immediately on the broadcast of the news all business places in Pine City, except filling stations and cafes, closed their doors and remained closed until Thursday morning, Wednesday having been proclaimed a holiday. The post office and other government buildings were given a two [day] holiday on order of President Truman. Church services were held in local churches on Wednesday.
“Soon after the announcement that peace had returned to the world, a “little German Band” made its appearance and continued the merriment until late in the night.”
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. This editorial contains material first published in the Pioneer in 2015. Contact Mike at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
