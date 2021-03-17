It was about this time last year that myself and a lot of other local folks were part of the show that never was.
The Odd Couple was supposed to hit the stage at the Pine City Auditorium March 19-22. And it was going to be fantastic.
The show starts at a poker game at Oscar Madison’s apartment. Felix Unger – a neat-freak and perfectionist – finds out his wife is leaving him. Oscar – a charming but undisciplined slob – offers to let Felix stay with him. Then they start driving each other nuts.
Dennis Howard and Jon Bigelow were Felix and Oscar, and they were crushing it. Holy cow, every night those two would invent ridiculously hilarious bits they would bring into their scenes. Both those guys are freakishly talented, and to watch them bounce off each other and build these wildly funny comedic moments was a remarkable experience.
Jennifer Simonson and Meagan Guptil played the Pigeon sisters, and they kept getting better and funnier night after night.
Steve Clemens, Elisa Mill and Jay Schueller were also a funny bunch as the poker players. I was with them, playing a grumpy dude, trying hard not to mess up my lines. There were so many other great folks involved: Cassandra Olson, Rachel Bigelow, Leah Salstrand, Laura Michels - and to those I’m forgetting I apologize. Wonderful people and good times.
It was Nick Basta’s first show as a director, and I think it was the hardest on him when we found out we weren’t going to be able to perform. Because as fun as it was, it was a lot of commitment and hard work too.
We all went on quite a roller coaster ride, those days in February before the shutdown. It went from not knowing if anyone would come to the show, until finally realizing that we wouldn’t be performing at all – and wondering what was going to happen next to the world, to our town, to our families.
We had one last rehearsal then went for one last beer at Chubby’s. We had, I remember, a round of Coronas.
A few days later, Nick put this message out on Facebook.
“For over a decade I’ve watched directors give inspiring opening night speeches. And over the last decade I’ve dreamed of what my first opening night speech as a director would be like. This wasn’t it. The world outside this theater is one that we couldn’t have imagined a week ago. Our lives are rapidly changing, and while the theatre for centuries has stood as an escape from the outside world, sometimes we must deal with reality. Tonight may be the last time that we run through this show. ... I have loved every moment. Thank you for tonight.... Thank you for this adventure. I’m so grateful for all of you, and hope we can all come together again soon.”
There a world full of people excited about getting back into the mainstream of life again. I know I’m not alone when I say: I can’t wait to see you all soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
