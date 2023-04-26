Nathan Nelson

Property Tax statements are beginning to show up in mailboxes and I’ve been hearing from many constituents about the increases they are seeing this year. While the state government doesn’t have a huge say in local property taxes there is statute that requires valuations to be within 90% to 105% of the current market value. There are a number of factors that the county takes into account when they determine a property’s value. These values are set at the beginning of each calendar year so even if a property has sold in the past year while that can be a factor it is not the entirety of how the final assessment is calculated.

