Property Tax statements are beginning to show up in mailboxes and I’ve been hearing from many constituents about the increases they are seeing this year. While the state government doesn’t have a huge say in local property taxes there is statute that requires valuations to be within 90% to 105% of the current market value. There are a number of factors that the county takes into account when they determine a property’s value. These values are set at the beginning of each calendar year so even if a property has sold in the past year while that can be a factor it is not the entirety of how the final assessment is calculated.
One program that can be a solution for those facing high property is the Minnesota Property Tax Refund program. This is administered by the MN Department of Revenue and refunds a portion of what was paid in for property taxes the previous year based on several factors. You can find the comprehensive list of requirements as well as apply online at their website: https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund.
At the capitol this week we had a number of long evenings hearing the omnibus budget bills that are coming to the floor. The big bills this week were Transportation, Education, as well as the Veterans Bill which passed with a unanimous vote. We also had the State of the State address on Wednesday where Governor Walz presented his speech on how he sees our state and the goals he wants to lay out for the next 3 years of his term. In that time my House Republican colleagues and I will continue to stand up for the rights of Minnesotans and defend their hard-earned tax dollars from fraud and wasteful spending.
Nathan Nelson is the state representative for House District 11B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.