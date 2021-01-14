The 2021 Legislative Session officially began Jan. 5, 2021. In the Minnesota House of Representatives, Nathan Nelson (Dist. 11B) was among 134 state representatives who swore the oath of office during a ceremony at the State Capitol. Most representatives participated remotely via video.
Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen gave the oath of office:
Do you solemnly swear or affirm that you will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Minnesota, and that you will faithfully discharge the duties of the office to which you have just been elected to the best of your ability, so help you God?
