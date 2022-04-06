Residential property valuation increased 21% over last year

If you own property in Pine County, you may have had some shock when opening up your letter from the County stating your latest property value and tax statement. In general, residential values increased 21% between the 2021 assessment and the 2022 assessment.
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated that “the phones have been ringing off the hook” at county offices; Schroeder answered some questions regarding property valuation and how it correlates to actual property tax.
Schroeder said values have increased due to the sale prices of various properties around the county. From January 2, 2021 to January 2, 2022, residential homes (not on water) increased 16.1% in the county in real estate sales. And from that same time period, residential homes (on the water) increased 23.2% in real estate sales.
Schroeder noted that lakeshore saw larger increases than other property types and that even vacant land, which has enjoyed relatively stable values, saw their first large increase in many years.
Possible reasons for property tax increases
Property taxes can increase due to local levy increases (though there haven’t been large increases in local levies payable this year, according to Schroeder), change in property classification and values that increase at a rate faster than others (not simply because your value increased).
Schroeder said classification of property (i.e. agricultural, commercial, residential, apartment) can change the tax rate. For example, when an agricultural property ceases to be in production and changes to residential, it can change from a tax rate of .5% to a tax rate of 1% market value.
Values that increase at a rate faster than others can happen due to new construction on a property, a previous oversight by an assessor being corrected or the sales showing the property type, township, city, or neighborhood need to increase at a rate different than others.
Assessment process
The assessor’s office examines sales from October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021 for the 2022 assessment. The county assessor does deeper dives in their valuations to look at factors such as building values, square footage, year built, quality, house style to ensure equality among features that vary from property to property.
For example, if it is found that larger square footage houses are selling for 20% higher than the market value and smaller square footage houses are selling for 10% higher than the market value, then the assessor will make specific adjustments to affect larger square footage houses versus the smaller square footage houses.
Then the sale prices are compared with the assessor’s values and adjusted to bring the values within 90-105% of the sales prices.
What to do if you have a concern
If a property owner feels their value as set by the assessor is not within this range should the property sell, they may appeal their valuations, and the process begins now, said Schroeder.
First, contact the Pine County Assessor’s office at (320) 591-1632 as your questions may be able to be resolved at this level. Second, some townships and cities hold a Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting during the month of April (listed at the bottom of your valuation notice) in which the township board or city council will hear the appeal and make a decision on your valuation. Third, the County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting on June 13, 2022 where the County Board will hear your appeal and make a decision on the valuation (you must first attend your local board of appeal meeting if you have one before attending the county board).
Lastly, you may also file a petition with the Minnesota Tax Court to appeal your value; however, appeals can generally be resolved with one of the aforementioned methods.
