Area residents and businesses are being asked to share what they know about child care in Pine County.
The East Central Regional Development Council is putting together a Pine County Child Care Study Survey, and is reaching out for input through two online surveys – one for residents and another for businesses.
“Child care is critical to the health of our communities. It impacts more than children and their parents and is central to community health,” said Michelle Thomas of the ECRDC. “A robust economy relies on the availability of excellent child care, but East Central Minnesota faces shortages.
East Central Regional Development Commission is assisting in addressing these challenges by beginning with a Child Care Study in Pine County to gain an accurate picture of current conditions.”
First Children’s Finance, a national nonprofit is partnering with Pine County and the East Central Regional Development Council to develop a child care study for Pine County and the need for child care throughout the county.
Pine County businesses are asked to take this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WWPV3YM
Pine County residents are asked to respond to this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WJWTPFQ
“The more people take the survey, the more accurate a picture we can paint,” Thomas said. “Thank you for your help with this.”
The survey will be open until Friday, Nov. 5.
For questions, contact michelle.thomas@ecrdc.org
