Gino Castellino was convinced by his daughter Sarah Schumacher to take part in the 2021 Pine County Fair Demolition Derby derby after nine years of retirement. The father-daughter team had a blast in the couple’s class. Even though Sarah had the real steering wheel, Gino steered the whole derby with his fake steering wheel like an old pro.
The family derby tradition continued into the next generation as well. Gabby Schumacher had her lifelong dream of driving in the derby come true, as she was finally old enough and got to be with her brother Brady in the couple’s class.
