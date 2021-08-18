Retta Marie Nelson, of Grasston, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, Wisconsin. She was 80 years old.
A Celebration of Retta’s Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Hope Lutheran Church in Grasston. A Graveside Service and Inurnment will follow at 5 p.m. at the Grasston Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the Braham Area Education Foundation. A full notice will follow. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.