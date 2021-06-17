Richard Henderson (Dick), Age 81 of Rush City passed away on May 28, 2021. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Carrie (Mans).
He is survived by his wife Mary and her three daughters, brother Ron (Karen) and his three children, also many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Dick was a co-owner of ABM Truck Equipment. Retired only to become a Blackjack dealer at Hinckley Casino. He was also the gambling manager for the Hinckley/Pine City Flames Snowmobile Club. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A family grave site service will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Cremation service by the Neptune Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.