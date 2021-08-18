Richard Lindig, longtime resident of Pine City, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the age of 92.
Richard William Lindig was born Dec. 13, 1928, to Elmer and Clara (Hohenstein) Lindig in St. Paul.
A proud dairy farmer, Dick enjoyed being active in his church and community.
Richard is survived by his children: Marilyn (Jim) Helseth, William (Kaye) Lindig, Jean (Tom Gahler) Kessler, Kristin (Lenny) Pangerl, Suzanne (Brad) Hemish; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Clara Lindig; lovely wife, Barbara; daughter Kathleen Boyer; grandson Brandon Lindig; and brother Robert Lindig.
Pastor Tim Renstrom officiated at funeral services for Richard were held Monday, August 16 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family took place Sunday, August 15 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements for Richard Lindig are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
