Richard Mizer

Richard (Dick) Mizer, of Mora, died at his home with his family by his side on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was 90 years old.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1930, to Dorothy and Lloyd Mizer, Sr. in Barron County, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.
He was united in marriage to Arlett Flygstad England in 1956. They moved from the Chicago area to Mora in 1966, where Richard purchased a milk route and hauled milk until he retired. He truly enjoyed hauling milk and visiting with the farmers.
He treasured his time with family and friends. He enjoyed breakfast with friends, camping and road trips with family, and the continuous family social gatherings that were part of his life.
We will all miss his positive attitude toward life, his playful, teasing nature and his willingness to always lend a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd Mizer, Jr. and Danny Mizer; sister, Nancy Mayala; son-in-law, H. Bill Carlson; and nephew, Mike Mizer.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlett Mizer; sons, Bruce (Cindy) England of Florida and Richard (Joan) Mizer Jr. of Pine City; daughters, Nancy Carlson of Plymouth and Cheryl (Peter) Ulstrom of Mora, 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sisters, Maxine Solberg and Marlys Vergin, both from Barron, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Mizer (also from Barron); as well as many other relatives and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
We so much appreciate the wonderful care for Richard and the support our family received from the St. Cloud VA and St. Croix hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.