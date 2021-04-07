Richard Soens

Richard C. Soens of Sandstone, age 78, lost his fight with bone cancer on March 27, 2021. He was born in Big Springs, Texas, to Richard L. and Charlotte A. Soens. He grew up east of Hinckley and married Kathleen G. Stumne in 1961 and raised four children. Even after having Polio as a child and suffering from a lifelong disability he always worked hard to take care of his family. He worked in auto mechanics, road construction, feeder pigs, trucking and more for many years. He enjoyed big meals with family, coffee with friends, hunting and trap shooting (for which he received several trophies). But he loved irritating mom - according to his children.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Cole Richard Hegge.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, children Suzie (David) Fagerstrom, Joni (Lance) Wiborg, Monica (Mike) Conger, Marty (Heidi) Soens, Tammy (Jim) Karels, sister Rosalie (Steve) McKinney, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
There will be a Zoom Memorial service on April 10 at 2 p.m. Call any family member for the meeting information.
