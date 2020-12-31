Richard Lloyd Vettling, 86, of Oak Grove, Passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Dec 22, 2020.
Born in Hinckley, raised in Brook Park, met and married wife Mary Jean Bartos-Vettling in Pine City. He was a caring and loving Husband for 52 years, Dad and Grandpa. He was the Grandpa everyone could have a few beers and laughs with anytime you visited. He loved to fish, hunt, garden, do canning along with camping and woodworking. Preceded in death by wife Mary Jean Vettling, son Mike.
Survived by son Pat (Dan), daughters, Kathy (Laine), Terri (Clyde), Stacy (Bud). Daughter-in law Nancy. Grandchildren Rick, Amy, Lacey, Jesse, Kayla, Hayley, Kelsey, Alex, Melanie, Mike. Great-Grandchild Ryan, Jackson, Harlan, Lola, Aiden, Harper, Kolten, Noah, Finnley.
Funeral Services will be at a later date when the time is safe to celebrate his life.
