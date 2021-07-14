Richard Vettling

Richard “Dick” Vettling, 86, passed away at his home in Oak Grove peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 22, 2020.
Richard was born in Hinckley, and raised in Brook Park. He met and married his wife Mary Jean Bartos-Vettling in Pine City. He was a caring and loving husband for 52 years, dad and grandpa. He was the grandpa everyone could have a few beers & laughs with anytime you visited. He loved to fish, hunt, garden, do canning along with camping and woodworking.
Richard was preceded in death by Wife Mary Jean Vettling and son Mike Vettling.
He is survived by son Pat (Dan), daughters, Kathy (Laine), Terri (Clyde), Stacy (Bud). Daughter-in law Nancy. Grandchildren Rick, Amy, Lacey, Jesse, Kayla, Hayley, Kelsey, Alex, Mike and Melanie. Great-Grandchildren Ryan, Jackson, Harlan, Lola, Aiden, Harper, Kolton, Noah, Finnley and Sawyer.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday July 31, 2021. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 225 2nd Street E, Wahkon. Lunch to follow funeral at Wahkon Inn.
