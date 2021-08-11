Jeremy Jones Richardson, 40, of Willow River has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of felony first-degree burglary in the death of Curtis Chromulak of Finlayson – a man Richardson described as a long-time family friend.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Sunday, July 25, at approximately 1:31 p.m., deputies of the Pine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an address on Pine Lake Road in Finlayson after a caller reported that a male victim had been beaten up and wasn’t breathing.
When deputies arrived, they found the male victim – later identified as Chromulak – deceased and lying face down on the floor of his residence. The victim had several pieces of a wooden object on his back, believed to be pieces of his own cane. He had wounds on the back and his head that appeared to be from a blunt object. There was blood spatter on the wall and blood on splinters of the wood pieces near the victim.
In the yard, deputies found pieces of a cellphone. A window in the attached garage was broken. Muddy shoe prints led from the broken window into the house.
The reporting party said he was a friend of Chromulak and noted that he lived alone and was suffering from several medical conditions. The friend said he was concerned when he had not heard from Chromulak for a few days and decided to check on him, and found him deceased.
The friend said that Chromulak had been having problems with a man, later identified as Richardson. He said that Richardson often stayed at Chromulak’s house, but said that lately they had been fighting about an old snowmobile. The friend said that Chromulak told him that Richardson had slapped him when they were in a taxi, and that he was afraid of him.
According to police reports, on Tuesday, July 13, at approximately 2:34 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two occupants fighting in a taxi cab on State Highway 18 in Finlayson. The taxi driver reported that he picked up Richardson and Chromulak and was driving when Richardson started punching Chromulak. Chromulak had blood on his face and arms, but would not provide a statement to law enforcement and stated he did not want Richardson charged with assault.
Law enforcement contacted numerous people connected to both men. On Sunday, July 25, a caller reported seeing Richardson pushing a red 4-wheeler down the street in Finlayson. Officers found Richardson on the street working with another male to jump start the 4-wheeler. Richardson allegedly stated he had been drinking, and he was arrested for violating a no use of alcohol condition.
Investigators noticed that Richardson’s right hand appeared swollen and he had a cut on the top of his right middle finger. Upon arrest, Richardson removed his shoes, despite standing on a gravel road with no socks on his feet. He told investigators he wanted them to throw away his shoes before he was brought to jail because they were wet and smelled.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team investigated the victim’s property. Blood droplets were found on the wall under the broken window in the garage. Blood was also located on the back of a riding lawn mower that was parked under the garage window. Blood was also located on the refrigerator door handle inside the house. Blood splatter was located on the ceiling, walls, and other items around Chromulak’s body. A rapid DNA swab of the blood droplets under the broken garage window was taken by the BCA. Preliminary testing revealed the presence of an unidentified male. A known DNA sample from Richardson obtained via search warrant was provided to the BCA for testing.
On Tuesday, July 27, Richardson spoke with law enforcement. He said he had been living with his father until one and a half weeks ago when his father asked him to leave. He described Chromulak as a long-time family friend, and said they frequently went to the bar together.
Richardson said he was dropped off at Chromulak’s house on Friday, July 23, but Chromulak walked out his front door and told Richardson to leave because he was busy.
Richardson said he pretended to leave but returned soon after and broke the side garage window and went through the window into the garage. He claimed no one was in the house. He said he went inside the house from the garage to get some food from the freezer in the kitchen and said he ate pie in the kitchen. Richardson would not provide details about what else he did inside the victim’s house or how he left.
On July 29, investigators again spoke to Richardson. When Chromulak was mentioned, Richardson became emotional and starting crying. He initially stated he did not take anything from the victim’s residence when he left, but then said he may have grabbed a ladder. He was shown video surveillance of a male walking with a ladder from Chromulak’s property. Richardson said he believed he made it all the way back to another friend’s house, but he could not remember what he did there. Richardson then became agitated and was crying, raised his voice, changed the subject, and asked to go back to his cell.
The medical examiner offered the opinion that Chromulak’s death was a homicide. A postmortem examination of the victim showed blunt force injuries of the head, neck and torso, including scalp lacerations, fracture of the cervical spine, and multiple rib fractures.
The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is 40 years in prison. The maximum charge for first degree burglary is 20 years in prison, a $35,000 fine, or both.
