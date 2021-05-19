Ricki Kryzer of Pine City passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at his home at the age of 64.
Ricki is survived by his brothers Paul Kryze Jr. and his wife Laura, Ron Kryzer all of Pine City; nieces Roxy Fix and husband Harold of Pine City and Cassie DeJong and husband Steve of Maple Grove; great-nieces and nephew: Libby and Josh DeJong and Siarra Fix; many other relatives and friends.
Deacon Mark Pulkrabek will officiate at a graveside service for Ricki 10 a.m, Saturday, May 22 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Beroun. Immediately following the graveside service, a memorial fellowship luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for friends and family will be held at Pine City Evangelical Free Church - Lighthouse in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
