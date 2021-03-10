Tami Riedeman said she’s looking forward to introducing herself to Pine City in her new role as Sales Representative at the Pine City Pioneer.”
“Getting out and meeting people – being able to talk to people and not just sit behind a desk – that’s what I’m excited about,” Riedeman said.
Riedeman was born and raised in Minnesota, and after a stint on the west coast she moved back to the town of Foley.
“The house I bought was next door to a bachelor, and across the street were his parents,” she explained. “Well, the small town of Foley kind of decided that we would make a good match. So I married the boy next door.”
She and David liked Foley, but decided they needed more room to raise horses and other critters.
“I decided, ‘I’m not a town person. I’m a country person,’” she said. “And so, David’s parents had property on Cloverdale Road. His dad called and said, ‘Hey, there’s this hobby farm for sale down the road from us. I think it’s perfect. It’s 10 acres, pasture, pole barn – all this stuff.’ So, that’s how we ended up in Sandstone.”
They now have horses, chickens, cats and a dog. Riedeman said she enjoys riding, as well as a numerous other hobbies and pursuits like writing, photography, sewing and scrapbooking. She has an associate’s degree, but is now back in college getting her bachelor’s in digital marketing. And she’s hoping to spend more time with her adult kids and three grandchildren in the days to come.
But for now, she’s looking forward to warmer weather, the end of the pandemic, and getting to know the people of Pine City.
“I can hardly wait for spring, walking up and down city sidewalks, and just being able to pop in and say hi,” Riedeman said. “It’s time to dig out from beneath the snow.”
