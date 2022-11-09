With fuel cost rising, the impact on Pine County residents could be dire. Help for low income families to help offset the cost of heating may not be as available this season.
Lakes and Pines executive director, Denise Stewart, presented an update to the Pine County Board of Commissioners on November 1 about the Lakes and Pines Community Action Council. Lakes and Pines is a 501(c)3 organization: a private, non-profit corporation serving the seven county area of Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties. Stewart highlighted that Lakes and Pines helps low-income families with energy assistance to help offset heating costs, emergency crisis assistance and energy-related repair to help families have a more energy efficient home.
State grant amounts to help families have returned to the pre-COVID amounts, and families who rely on the program for assistance will receive fewer dollars than they have in the last two years. Lakes and Pines won’t be able to help families beyond their crisis amount, she added.
Stewart stated, “There won’t be any additional funds, and it will be a big drop. Last year, families received funds of $2,000 to $3,000 just in crisis funds alone. Unfortunately, people are not going to be prepared for this.”
The Energy Assistance Program is provided by the Minnesota Department of Commerce and provides funds to help pay costs associated with heating the home. Funds are sent directly to the client’s fuel vendor. Energy-related repair funds are used to correct “no heat” problems with owner-occupied home heating systems.
Energy Crisis Assistance services are provided to help clients who are experiencing a heating-related emergency. Households whose gross income meets the 50% state median for the most recent three month period qualify for assistance. The qualifications include homeowners and renters that pay their own electricity, heating or both. The program is designed to pay a portion of the heating costs while clients continue to make a monthly payment toward their bill.
If the homeowner does not qualify, there are other programs in the area such as “Reach Out For Warmth” and “Caring Members” by East Central Energy.
Other programs offered through Lakes and Pines include weatherization, Emergency Housing Assistance, Housing Rehabilitation Loan programs, home improvement programs, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Head Start, Early Head Start, Financial Fitness, Senior Services, SNAP Employment and Training and application assistance for Social Security, MNsure, and SNAP/Food support.
For more information on energy assistance or any of the other programs Lakes and Pines offers, call (320) 679-1800 or toll free at: (800) 832-6082 or visit the website: www.lakesandpines.org.
To donate or learn more about “Caring Members” with East Central Energy call (800) 254-7944 or visit the website: www.eastcentralenergy.com.
The “Reach out for Warmth” can be contacted at 1(800) 657-3710 or by visiting the website at www.tricap.org.
