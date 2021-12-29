Rita M. Hagstrom, 86, of Pine City; passed Sunday morning at Northern Pines in Pine City.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City with a time of visitation one hour prior in the St. Anthony commons area at the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
