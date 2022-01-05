Rita Hagstrom

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.