Rita Hagstrom

Rita Marguerite Hagstrom was born Dec. 1, 1935 to George and Rena (Dupre) Landgraver. She was the sixth out of seven children. We think by her being a December baby was the reason she loved Christmas so much.
Rita graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1953 where she was a cheerleader and an award winning speller. Her good friend, who later became her sister-in-law, introduced her to Roger Hagstrom and they were united in marriage in 1955. Their honeymoon was spent traveling to different baseball fields which was fine with her as she loved baseball. Their first apartment was in St. Cloud where Roger would finish college and Rita worked at a bank and Michele was born. They moved to Baudette, where she made many new friends and Debra and Jeff were born. In 1962 they moved to Pine City and Wayne, Steven and John were added to the family. When all the kids were in school, Rita volunteered at St. Mary’s School and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was very active in the church and would later be employed part-time at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City as well as Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. Her faith was very important to her and she was part of a group that started a food shelf at the church because she saw the need.
Rita’s hobbies included bowling, reading, cross word puzzles and a favorite, gardening. Each year the yard would get a little smaller and the garden a little bigger. Luckily they had a big yard. She learned how to can from a neighbor which helped feed her large family. Rita was also a great baker with pumpkin bars being her specialty and enjoyed by many.
Sports were a huge part of her life and she encouraged all her children to participate and she attended all their sporting events although baseball was her favorite to watch. Rita gave so much of herself to others and donated to many different charities. In 1981 she became a grandmother and was blessed with 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was always happiest holding a baby. In 2016 they sold their family home and moved into a town home. Due to failing health, in March 2021 they moved into Northern Pines Assisted Living. Rita lost the love of her life in April and with that, some of her spunk. A few hospital stays would follow and Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. surrounded by family she would be reunited with Roger which was her Christmas wish.
Rita is survived by her loving children Michele (Bob) Greig, Deb (Brian) Bombard all of Pine City, Jeff Hagstrom of Minneapolis, Wayne Hagstrom of Dublin, California., Steven Hagstrom of Anoka, John (Cathy) Hagstrom of Coon Rapids; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Audrey Gemeiner; many nieces ,nephews, friends and special friends from Northern Pines.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Rena Landgraver; husband Roger Hagstrom; siblings Sonny, Helen, Marion, Gordy, Diane; infant granddaughter Chloe.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Friday, Dec. 31 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time for family and friends took place prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at the church. A Rosary was held at 10 a.m. Interment took place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel
