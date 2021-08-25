Road work begins around Robinson Park

On Monday, Aug. 23, on Second Ave. SE and Railroad Street SE around Robinson Park, contractors began the process of doing a mill and overlay – grinding up the old pavement to be broken down and reused in making new asphalt. Crews will also be making improvements to the sidewalks in the area. Those with questions should contact Pine city Public Works Supervisor Maury Montbriand at 612-390-4707.
