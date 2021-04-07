Robert “Bob” Baker of Webster, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home at the age of 53.
Funeral services for Bob: 3 p.m.; Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Full obituary to follow next week.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
