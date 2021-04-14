Robert “Bob” Baker of Webster, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home at the age of 53.
Robert Frank Baker was born March 1, 1968 to Robert and Neoma (Schrage) Baker in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and raised by his mother Neoma and Joe Woischke who was the father figure throughout Bob’s life. Bob and his family moved from Colorado to Pine City in 1979. He later graduated from Pine City High School in 1986. He received a degree in CNC Machining from Century College in 1989 and became an accomplished machinist for over 30 years, eventually owning his own business. On October 10, 1992 he married the love of his life, Maria Pangerl. They raised two children, Robert and Haylee.
Bob had a great love for his family. Maria and the children always knew they had Bob’s unwavering love and support. They especially enjoyed road trips, camping, and snowmobiling as a family. Bob very much enjoyed spending time with his kids whether it be hunting outdoors or playing video games at home. He was a family man. Bob also enjoyed grilling out, sitting around bonfires, four-wheeling, or spending time in the boat. He enjoyed helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. When Bob had time to himself, he was found in the woods, often on his tractor.
Bob was also very passionate about his business and the people with whom he worked. His incredible work ethic and solid integrity were fundamental in creating a successful business while forming strong bonds with his work family.
Bob is survived by his wife Maria Baker of Webster, Wisconsin; children Robert of Webster, Wisconsin, Haylee (Damien Brown) Baker of Hibbing; parents Neoma and Joe Woischke of Lake Havasu, Arizona; sister Kari (Paul) Weinman of Richland, Washington; nephew Nathaniel Weinman; niece Nicole Weinman both of Richland, Washington; father-in-law Leo Pangerl of Pine City; and many nieces and nephews on Maria’s side.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Baker; grandparents Robert and Ruth Baker, Frank and June Schrage; mother-in-law Lorraine Pangerl.
A Celebration of life service for Bob was held on Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m. with a visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment will take place at a later date at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Robert Baker are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Services of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
