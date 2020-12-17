Robert “Bob” Boeltl passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Walker Rushseba Station in Rush City at the age of 83.
Funeral services for Bob will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. Interment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
