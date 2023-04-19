Robert Rothenbacher

Robert “Bob” Rothenbacher, age 91, the ever devoted Catholic, went to be with his loving God on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Bob was born on Jan. 8, 1932 to Joseph and Marie Rothenbacher in McIntosh, S.D.
In 1947, the Rothenbacher family left their ranch in South Dakota to move to a farm near Rush City in hopes of a better education for the five children. Bob graduated from Rush City High School in 1950. He worked his way through school at St. Thomas College and participated in the ROTC program. At the Lackland Air Force base in Texas, he was an instructor in the Intelligence Division. After completing his military service, he worked for Robert Hall Stores. While working in Chicago, he met a lovely Irish lass Ellen Heffernan, who became his wife in 1960. After returning to St. Paul, he completed his Masters in Education and School Counseling. He worked for Moundsview School District until his retirement in 1992.
Bob had many interests including traveling all over the world, winter vacations in Mazatlan and restoring a hobby farm in Rush City. He loved living on Cross Lake in Pine City, gardening, reading, playing cards and eating out. Family and friends were most important and he loved gatherings.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Margo Rothenbacher (Peter Schmittdiel); son, Dean Rothenbacher; grandsons Parker Rothenbacher-Schmittdiel, Pierce Rothenbacher-Schmittdiel; sister, Carol Rothenbacher (James Frank Gallivan); brother, Terrence (Sue) Rothenbacher, and their daughter, Andrea Bongard and her children, Jack and Grace; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Rothenbacher; loving wife, Ellen Rothenbacher; sisters Doris (August) Nelson, JoAnn (Edward) Mako, Cecilia Skidmore; niece, Stacy Rohrer.
Father Chuck Brambilla will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Bob: 11 a.m.; Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Memorials may be directed to: St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, S.D. 57325 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 45, Rush City, Minn. 55069-0045
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel
