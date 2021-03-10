Robert Tindal

Robert “Rob” Tindal, age 50, of Mankato, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on March 20 at 1 p.m. at Hosanna Lutheran Church, Mankato. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at http://hosannamain.online.church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tindal Family Fund at United Prairie Bank. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born on March 2, 1971 in Chisago City to Robert E., and Betty (Robinson) Tindal. He graduated from Pine City High School in 1989. He received his associate degree in accounting from Pine Tech. Rob was united in marriage to Kimberly Mardaus on June 20, 2009 in Marine. He owned and operated Tindal and Associates Accounting, Yahweh Trucking, and Mankato Truck and Trailer Repair. Rob was a boy scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of BNI. Rob enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. He especially enjoyed watching the Moondogs. Rob was an outdoorsman. He loved camping, fishing, and traveling. He loved spending time with family and taking trips.
Rob is survived by his wife, Kim of Mankato; son, Hunter of St. Cloud; daughters, Madeline and Courtney of Mankato; parents, Robert and Betty of Pine City; half-brother, Scott (Nicole) Freiermuth of Elmwood, Wisconsin; half-sister, Keri (Kevin) Dorschner of Durand, Wisconsin; father and mother-in-law, Mike (Sue) Mardaus of Marine; sisters-in-law, Sue Tindal of Isanti, and Becky (Dave) Gow of Butterfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Tindal; uncle, Joe Robinson; aunt, Pat Cassedy; and other aunts and uncles, and grandparents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.