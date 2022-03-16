Robert Yost of Andover, formerly of Pine City, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home in Andover at the age of 85.
Robert Edward Yost was born Nov. 28, 1936, to Edward A. and Violet M. (Schultz) Yost in Pine City. He attended and graduated from Pine City Public Schools. Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1954-1958. During his enlistment Bob served two overseas tours of duty, Japan and North Africa.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Lillian Yost of Andover; sons Robert Yost of Milaca, Tim (Dawn) Yost of Anoka, and Frank Yost of Andover; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Bonnie (Lewis) Hanson of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; and many other relatives and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Violet Yost; and infant sisters Gloria and Betty.
Pastor John Stiles officiated funeral services for Robert at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment took place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
